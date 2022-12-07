American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

