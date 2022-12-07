American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.