American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wingstop Stock Down 5.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

NASDAQ WING opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.