American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3,784.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 191,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GRMN opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $139.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.