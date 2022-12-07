American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $138,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

