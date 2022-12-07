American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

About Cooper Companies

NYSE:COO opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average of $304.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

