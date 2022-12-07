American International Group Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.45.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

