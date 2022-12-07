American International Group Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

