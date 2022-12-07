American International Group Inc. Sells 11,150 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 684,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

VSH opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

