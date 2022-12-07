American International Group Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -297.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

