American International Group Inc. Sells 13,730 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

