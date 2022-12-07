American International Group Inc. Sells 142,178 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

