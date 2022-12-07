American International Group Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Rentals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $347.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $368.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.65 and its 200-day moving average is $295.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.