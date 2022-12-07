American International Group Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 2.7 %

KMX stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.