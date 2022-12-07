American International Group Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

