American International Group Inc. Sells 2,515 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 421.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

