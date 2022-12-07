American International Group Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.