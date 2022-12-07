American International Group Inc. Sells 3,323 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $442.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

