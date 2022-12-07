American International Group Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 699.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

