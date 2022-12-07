American International Group Inc. Sells 407 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 114.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $359.92 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.59 and a 200 day moving average of $348.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.87.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

