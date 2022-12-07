American International Group Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.