American International Group Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

BDC stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

