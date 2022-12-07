American International Group Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.47.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.