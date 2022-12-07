American International Group Inc. Sells 5,031 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

