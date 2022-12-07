American International Group Inc. Sells 6,374 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

