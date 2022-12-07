American International Group Inc. Sells 9,593 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

