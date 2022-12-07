American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

