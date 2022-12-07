Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

