Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.