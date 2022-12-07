Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.