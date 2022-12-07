Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,559,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 692,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

