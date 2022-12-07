Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.