Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

