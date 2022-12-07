Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Down 1.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.42. 656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 47.59% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

