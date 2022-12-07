Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Shares Up 7.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 21,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Becle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Read More

