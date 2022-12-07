Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 32.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,572,000 after buying an additional 279,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

