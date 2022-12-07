BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.24 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

