BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

IRTC opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

