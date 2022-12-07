BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NNN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

