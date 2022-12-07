BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,371 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kforce by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

