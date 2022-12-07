BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

