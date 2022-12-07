BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 922,466 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 922,466 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

MPLX opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

