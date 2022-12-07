Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Trading Up 13.7%

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Rating) shares were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $830.00 and last traded at $830.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.00.

Boston Sand & Gravel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $730.00 and a 200-day moving average of $683.98.

About Boston Sand & Gravel

Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.

