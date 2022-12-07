Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 59,914 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BOX Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
