Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 59,914 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

About BOX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 4,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 937,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.