Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,207,428.46 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Institutional Trading of BOX

About BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

