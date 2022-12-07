Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,207,428.46 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
