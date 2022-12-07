Bradford Gay Sells 6,473 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $24,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 785,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,234.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61.

American Well stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

