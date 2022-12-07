Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Down 6.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 300,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,483,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

