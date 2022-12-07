BTIG Research Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.