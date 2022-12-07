BTIG Research Downgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.3 %

RDN stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

