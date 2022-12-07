Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

