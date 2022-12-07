Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Financial Survey

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epsilon Energy pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 4 0 2.44 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $89.57, suggesting a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.34 $6.12 billion $8.05 6.88 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.62 $11.63 million $1.42 4.70

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 24.55% 34.75% 17.12% Epsilon Energy 49.60% 39.03% 31.18%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

