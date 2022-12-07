Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Shares Up 0.4%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 132,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 46,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 350.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the period.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

